50% off LEVEL1 Matchday Packages

Your matchday routine just upgraded: LEVEL1 Matchday Packages available now at a huge discount.

Exclusively for our Sheffield United match on Wednesday 21st January, all of our Matchday Packages are 50% off. That means you can join us for as little as £15 per person.*

With a LEVEL1 Matchday Package, you'll get two and a half hours of exclusive access to one of the activities, and every player gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, a drink and Jude’s ice cream included. That’s fuel, fun and bragging rights sorted.

Level Up Your Matchday

Pick your game

Golf Simulator Bays - Swing, chip, putt, show off your inner pro.

Football Sim Bays - Step up and hit it top bins.

AR Darts – hit the high scores, smash the 180s.

Clay Pigeon Shooting simulator - Lock, aim, blast, who’s the sharpshooter?

Shuffleboard - Slide, score, celebrate the win.

American Pool Tables - Rack ’em up and secure the win.

Gamebox - Fast, fierce, totally addictive, level up with mates.

Racing Sims - Pedal to the metal, leave your rivals eating dust.

Shared space activities:

Climbing & High Ropes - Reach new heights, literally.

Mini Golf - Hole-in-one glory awaits.

Private space packages

Whether it’s a private booth for 2-6 mates or The Dugout for up to 20 guests, you’ll get your own private zone to eat, drink and cheer. Watch the early or late kick-off on the big screens and soak up the buzz. Perfect for groups of friends, families, or businesses, it’s two and a half hours of pure matchday magic with all the perks of your own space.

Level Up Your Matchday

*LEVEL1 Matchday Packages do not include match tickets.

Can't make that match?

Don't worry, LEVEL1 Matchday Packages are available before and after our next home match against Hull City too. Ramp up the rivalry before Saints take on the Tigers.

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages